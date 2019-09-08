Local bodies should convene meetings: HRC

The State Human Rights Commission (HRC) has asked local bodies to convene special meetings of grama sabhas and local-body wards to discuss scientific reports on locations that are vulnerable to natural calamities and adopt precautionary measures.

The State government should make available such reports to civic bodies and people’s organisations for enabling discussion, the commission said in an order to the government following a visit by its chairman Justice Antony Dominic and members K. Mohan Kumar and P. Mohanadas to Kavalappara.

Discussions in the grama sabhas will facilitate the formulation of long-term plans with people’s participation for the vulnerable Western Ghat regions, the regions affected in the 2018 and 2019 floods and other sensitive environmental areas, the commission said.

The government should take urgent steps to restore the smooth flow of rivers and streams by removing silt, sand, rocks, and uprooted trees.

Rehabilitation

The commission asked the government to speed up the rehabilitation of the next of kin of the Kavalappara landslide victims.

Special arrangements should be made to replace important documents such as Aadhaar cards, land-related papers, ration cards, and other certificates that were destroyed in the calamity.