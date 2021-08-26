Local bodies should be job creators: Minister

‘Jobs should be ensured for at least 5 out of 1,000 people in the area’

Making a call to local bodies to reorient themselves as job creators and employers, Minister for Local Self Governments M.V.Govindan said that they should focus on programmes for generating employment.

He was interacting with people’s representatives and officials from local bodies from various districts as part of a series of programmes of the Minister directly interacting with local bodies and evaluating their performance.

“Each local body should be able to ensure jobs for at least 5 persons from every 1,000 people in the population.

They should explore the possibilities and opportunities that are available in their specific local area, and use this to generate employment,” he said.

He said that local bodies should be able to revitalise themselves with fresh approaches and new aims at a time when the people's plan movement in the State is celebrating its silver jubilee. The Kudumbashree system should be made more contemporary with more programmes to generate employment and ensuring a source of income for its members, he said.

Mr.Govindan said that the local bodies should take up the cleaning campaign as a matter of priority. The implementation of projects under the annual plan for the financial year 2021-22 has also to be speeded up, he said.

The series of interactions with local body representatives and officials are being organised as part of assessing the progress of ongoing activities as well as to chalk out the programmes to be taken up in the near future.

The online meetings are being organised separately in five regions, with the meetings of grama panchayat, block panchayat and district panchayats from Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad, as well as that of Corporations and municipalities from across the State being held on Wednesday.

Over the next two days, the Minister will hold interactions with representatives and officials from local bodies in the remaining districts.