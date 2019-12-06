Local bodies make Kannur proud

Padiyur grama panchayat in Kannur district has won the Haritha Keralam Mission Chief Minister’s award. The local body bagged the award for its outstanding work in the areas of sanitation, waste management, agriculture and water conservation.

In the block panchayat category, Payyannur block panchayat came second in the State.

Anthoor municipality has been ranked third in the category of municipalities.

Anthoor’s achievements include proper treatment of organic and inorganic waste and effective plastic ban. At the district level, Cheruthazham panchayat came first.

Local bodies that bagged the first place will get a cash award of ₹10 lakh and those who came second and third will get ₹7 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively.

The panchayat that came first at the district level will get ₹3 lakh.