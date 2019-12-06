Local bodies make Kannur proud

Padiyur grama panchayat in Kannur district has won the Haritha Keralam Mission Chief Minister’s award. The local body bagged the award for its outstanding work in the areas of sanitation, waste management, agriculture and water conservation.
In the block panchayat category, Payyannur block panchayat came second in the State.
Anthoor municipality has been ranked third in the category of municipalities.
Anthoor’s achievements include proper treatment of organic and inorganic waste and effective plastic ban. At the district level, Cheruthazham panchayat came first.
Local bodies that bagged the first place will get a cash award of ₹10 lakh and those who came second and third will get ₹7 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively.
The panchayat that came first at the district level will get ₹3 lakh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.