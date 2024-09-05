Local bodies in Kerala to provide houses on rent for extremely poor LIFE beneficiaries until completion of house construction

The Kerala government has accorded sanction to local bodies to provide rented accommodation to the extremely poor and homeless who are included in the beneficiary list for the LIFE housing project, until the completion of house construction.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said that local bodies can either allocate the necessary funds for this in their annual plans or depend on sponsorships.

Houses can be provided for rent for a maximum period of two years. The maximum rent to be provided will be ₹5,000 in panchayat areas, ₹7,000 in municipal areas and ₹8,000 in Corporation areas.

