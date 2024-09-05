ADVERTISEMENT

Local bodies in Kerala to provide houses on rent for extremely poor LIFE beneficiaries until completion of house construction

Published - September 05, 2024 10:41 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has accorded sanction to local bodies to provide rented accommodation to the extremely poor and homeless who are included in the beneficiary list for the LIFE housing project, until the completion of house construction.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said that local bodies can either allocate the necessary funds for this in their annual plans or depend on sponsorships.

Houses can be provided for rent for a maximum period of two years. The maximum rent to be provided will be ₹5,000 in panchayat areas, ₹7,000 in municipal areas and ₹8,000 in Corporation areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US