GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Local bodies in Kerala to provide houses on rent for extremely poor LIFE beneficiaries until completion of house construction

Published - September 05, 2024 10:41 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has accorded sanction to local bodies to provide rented accommodation to the extremely poor and homeless who are included in the beneficiary list for the LIFE housing project, until the completion of house construction.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said that local bodies can either allocate the necessary funds for this in their annual plans or depend on sponsorships.

Houses can be provided for rent for a maximum period of two years. The maximum rent to be provided will be ₹5,000 in panchayat areas, ₹7,000 in municipal areas and ₹8,000 in Corporation areas.

Published - September 05, 2024 10:41 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.