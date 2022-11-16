Local bodies in Kerala to be allowed to issue permit for removal of earth from construction sites

November 16, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has stressed the need for Kerala to adopt mining methods that leave a lesser impact on the environment. He was speaking after inaugurating the revised portal of the Mining and Geology department with four new modules at a function here on Wednesday.

The Minister said the government would bring in a system for local bodies to permit removal of earth for construction of houses not falling within the luxury category. Calling for technological interventions to ensure transparency and efficiency in processing applications for mining, he urged officials to take call on applications within five days.

Principal Secretary, Industries, A.P.M. Mohammed Haneesh presided over the function. Director, Mining and Geology department, N. Devidas and other officials were among those present.

Crossword+

