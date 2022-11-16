Local bodies in Kerala to be allowed to issue permit for removal of earth from construction sites

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has stressed the need for Kerala to adopt mining methods that leave a lesser impact on the environment. He was speaking after inaugurating the revised portal of the Mining and Geology department with four new modules at a function here on Wednesday.
Trending
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
- ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide
ADVERTISEMENT
The Minister said the government would bring in a system for local bodies to permit removal of earth for construction of houses not falling within the luxury category. Calling for technological interventions to ensure transparency and efficiency in processing applications for mining, he urged officials to take call on applications within five days.
Principal Secretary, Industries, A.P.M. Mohammed Haneesh presided over the function. Director, Mining and Geology department, N. Devidas and other officials were among those present.
ADVERTISEMENT