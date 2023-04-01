Local bodies in Kerala record 77.61% Plan expenditure

April 01, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Local bodies in the State have recorded a total Plan expenditure of 77.61% in the 2022-23 financial year which ended on Friday.

The expenditure figures are lower compared to the previous year when it had touched 88.12%, with many panchayats recording expenditures closer to 100%. According to sources from various local bodies, their figures are lower compared to the previous year due to treasury restrictions and pending bills.

Taking into account the pending bills in the treasury, the total expenditure figures for the financial year stands at 85.25%. Out of a total Budget outlay of ₹7,488.64 crore across all local bodies, the total expenditure was ₹5,811.67 crore. Just like in the previous years, grama panchayats top the expenditure figures with 83.50%, while block panchayats recorded 79.43% and municipalities had an expenditure of 78.43%.

The six Corporations are much lower in expenditures than the State average with a total expenditure of 66.16%. The Thrissur Corporation topped the list with 75.42% expenditure, while Kochi stood a close second with 75.05% and Thiruvananthapuram was third with 66.37%. According to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation officials, bills amounting to ₹43 crore are currently pending in the treasury, which could take its expenditure beyond 80%.

Since last year, the Million Plus Cities Challenge Fund provided by the 15th Finance Commission for Urban Agglomerations are also part of the expenditure figures. Seven cities from the State, along with towns and outgrowths adjacent to them, have been chosen as part of the 15th Finance Commission’s Million Plus Urban Agglomerations. However, out of the total budgeted amount of ₹256 crore for the year, only ₹63.22 crore has been spent as some of these are projects which involve multiple local bodies are implemented over several years.