Local bodies in Kerala get go-ahead for projects to tackle stray dog menace

Permission has been accorded to civic bodies in Kerala to submit special projects to address stray dog-related issues, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said on Wednesday.

Specific arrangements have been made in the Sulekha software for this purpose. The local body administrations can take the decisions in the regard and go ahead with the implementation. Projects can be formulated without considering the plan allocation. It can be included in the next plan revision, he said.