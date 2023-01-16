Local bodies in Kerala empowered to ensure 100% collection of solid waste through Haritha Karma Sena

January 16, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Local bodies in Kerala can recommend submitting a copy of user fee card/payment receipt for availing of the services of the Haritha Karma Sena as a prerequisite while considering applications for receiving various services offered by the local bodies, according to the Department of Local Self-Governments.

Panchayats, municipalities and Corporations have the power to take appropriate measures to ensure 100% coverage in the collection of non-biodegradable waste from the doorstep of households and commercial establishments by deploying volunteers of the Sena, the department has said.

It can ask the public applying for the services, including certificates issued by the local bodies, to submit a copy of the user fee card/payment receipt. This is part of the efforts to ensure that the entire households and commercial establishments in a local body come under the ambit of the collection of non-biodegradable waste by the Sena, according to senior officials of the Suchitwa Mission.

The department had issued a clarification order on January 7 after reports that there was no legal provision for paying user fee to avail of the services of the Sena. In the reply to an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Deputy Director of Panchayat in Alappuzha had said there was no order insisting that the public must submit the copy of the user fee card/receipt received for availing of the services of the Sena along with the application for the services offered by civic bodies. However, this reply was misinterpreted, it said.

The Suchitwa Mission has pointed out that various environmental laws and orders issued by the government had made it clear that waste management and protection of public health came under the responsibilities of the local bodies. It was also specified that solid waste should not be dumped in public spaces and waterbodies, and that waste generators have to pay user fee for availing of the services of agencies.