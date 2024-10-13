Local bodies in Kerala can take up special projects as part of litter-free campaign

The Local Self-Government department (LSGD) has accorded sanction to local bodies to take up and implement activities related to the Malinya Mukhtham Navakeralam waste management campaign as special projects. The activities are aimed at declaring all local bodies across Kerala litter-free by March 30, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government had earlier asked the local bodies to take up various projects including the setting up of collection facilities and treatment plants for various types of waste. The people’s campaign, which will be the last part of the Malinya Mukhtham Navakeralam programme, will begin with each local body showcasing the model initiatives that have been launched till now. The local bodies have been asked to organise neighbourhood meets to ensure the participation of the people in the campaign.

The local bodies will also identify existing gaps in the processing of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. The Haritha Keralam Mission has been carrying out assessments at the sites of various bulk waste generators such as offices and other major institutions. The local bodies will also partner with traders’ organisations, libraries, residents’ associations, youth organisations and other local collectives to carry out cleaning campaigns.

The activities in the last leg of the campaign will also focus on tourist spots. The Suchitwa Mission has prepared a waste treatment protocol for tourist spots. Vigilance squads consisting of the local residents will be formed to maintain cleanliness in such spots. The National Service Scheme, National Cadet Corps, Student Police Cadets and Scouts and Guides units in schools will be made part of the campaign.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.