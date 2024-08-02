ADVERTISEMENT

Local bodies in Ernakulam district may be given land to set up material collection facilities

Published - August 02, 2024 10:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam district administration will consider applications submitted by local bodies to provide government puramboke land for setting up material collection facilities.

The option will be available for local bodies that face shortage of land for setting up material collection facilities as part of streamlining waste collection based on the norms prescribed under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

District Collector N.S.K Umesh, who participated in a discussion on waste management projects implemented as part of the Waste-free Kerala project, said on August 2 (Friday) that puramboke land up to 50 cents could be earmarked for setting up the facility for local bodies lacking adequate space to install material collection facilities.

He said the local bodies had to ensure completion of projects initiated last year. As the government had given priority to waste management projects, the district administration would initiate prompt action on speeding up the projects, he said.

Ernakulam district panchayat president Manoj Moothedan urged panchayats to take up more projects as part of the waste-free campaign. The spillover projects from last year have to be completed this fiscal. Such pending projects had to be included when amended plans were submitted for approval before the District Planning Committee, he said.

