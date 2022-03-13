Kerala

Local bodies in Alappuzha make progress in Plan fund utilisation

A majority of the local self-government institutions in Alappuzha district have been making good progress in utilising Plan fund for 2021-22.

With just over three weeks to go for the end of the current fiscal, Alappuzha district currently sits top in the State by utilising 70.44% of the Plan fund. As per data available on the Local Self-Government department website, of the total ₹385.69 crore plan outlay, the local bodies in the district have so far utilised ₹271.69 crore.

Among grama panchayats, Nedumudi in Kuttanad taluk tops the list in the State by achieving 111.02% utilisation of its plan fund, which includes spillover projects. It has so far expended an amount of ₹2.82 crore. The local body is expecting a further increase in the expenditure before the end of the financial year.

According to officials, Plan fund utilisation crossed the 50% mark in all grama panchayats in Alappuzha district. Nedumudi is followed by Thuravoor (98.51%), Muhamma (96.67%), Karthikappally (94.08%), Aroor (93.54%), Devikulangara (93.44%), Thazhakara (91.94%), Champakulam (91%) and Kadakarappally (90.23%).

In block panchayats, Chengannur has come first in the State by utilising 96.50% of the fund. Pattanakkad (79.39%) and Haripad (77.22%) block panchayats sit 17th and 22nd positions in the State respectively.

Among municipalities, Mavelikara is leading the table in the district with 77.82% fund utilisation. It is followed by Alappuzha (63.41%), Haripad (59.18%), Cherthala (57.56%), Chengannur (57.34%) and Kayamkulam (55.48%).

While most of the local and urban bodies in the district fared well in executing Plan schemes, the Alappuzha district panchayat could so far spend only 49.46% of the allocated fund. It remains in 12th place among district panchayats in the State.

Of the ₹201.53 crore allocated to local self-government institutions in the district under the general category, the expenditure stands at ₹171.09 crore. In the Special Component Plan category, with a total outlay of ₹75.56 crore, the local bodies have spent ₹53.17 crore.

The local institutions spent ₹46.88 crore of the total ₹107.09 crore earmarked under the Central Finance Commission grant. The Plan fund utilisation under the Tribal Sub-Plan stands at ₹0.55 lakh.


