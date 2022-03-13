Local bodies in Alappuzha make progress in Plan fund utilisation

Just over three weeks to go for end of current fiscal

Just over three weeks to go for end of current fiscal

A majority of the local self-government institutions in Alappuzha district have been making good progress in utilising Plan fund for 2021-22.

With just over three weeks to go for the end of the current fiscal, Alappuzha district currently sits top in the State by utilising 70.44% of the Plan fund. As per data available on the Local Self-Government department website, of the total ₹385.69 crore plan outlay, the local bodies in the district have so far utilised ₹271.69 crore.

Among grama panchayats, Nedumudi in Kuttanad taluk tops the list in the State by achieving 111.02% utilisation of its plan fund, which includes spillover projects. It has so far expended an amount of ₹2.82 crore. The local body is expecting a further increase in the expenditure before the end of the financial year.

According to officials, Plan fund utilisation crossed the 50% mark in all grama panchayats in Alappuzha district. Nedumudi is followed by Thuravoor (98.51%), Muhamma (96.67%), Karthikappally (94.08%), Aroor (93.54%), Devikulangara (93.44%), Thazhakara (91.94%), Champakulam (91%) and Kadakarappally (90.23%).

In block panchayats, Chengannur has come first in the State by utilising 96.50% of the fund. Pattanakkad (79.39%) and Haripad (77.22%) block panchayats sit 17th and 22nd positions in the State respectively.

Among municipalities, Mavelikara is leading the table in the district with 77.82% fund utilisation. It is followed by Alappuzha (63.41%), Haripad (59.18%), Cherthala (57.56%), Chengannur (57.34%) and Kayamkulam (55.48%).

While most of the local and urban bodies in the district fared well in executing Plan schemes, the Alappuzha district panchayat could so far spend only 49.46% of the allocated fund. It remains in 12th place among district panchayats in the State.

Of the ₹201.53 crore allocated to local self-government institutions in the district under the general category, the expenditure stands at ₹171.09 crore. In the Special Component Plan category, with a total outlay of ₹75.56 crore, the local bodies have spent ₹53.17 crore.

The local institutions spent ₹46.88 crore of the total ₹107.09 crore earmarked under the Central Finance Commission grant. The Plan fund utilisation under the Tribal Sub-Plan stands at ₹0.55 lakh.