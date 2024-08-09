GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Local bodies in Alappuzha donate ₹2.16 crore to CMDRF

Published - August 09, 2024 07:35 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Local self-government institutions in Alappuzha have donated ₹2.16 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to help people affected by landslides in Wayanad. The Alappuzha district panchayat handed over the first instalment of ₹25 lakh to District Collector Alex Varghese in a function held at District Panchayat hall on Friday. Besides the district panchayat, several other local bodies have donated money to the CMDRF. District panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari expressed willingness to partially take up the construction of a school in Wayanad using contributions from local bodies in the district. MLAs H. Salam, P.P. Chitharanjan, and Thomas K. Thomas, and Alappuzha district panchayat vice president N.S. Sivaprasad attended the function.

