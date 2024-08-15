Local bodies imposing hefty penalty for illegal waste dumping

Local bodies in Ernakulam have started imposing hefty penalty on those found dumping waste in public places.

The decision to collect penalty from violators forms part of a directive from the Department of Local Self Government.

Maradu municipality, which had been facing instances of illegal waste dumping, has decided to act tough on those found dumping solid waste and untreated wastewater in open spaces. The municipal council had recently slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on an apartment complex after Health officials found illegal discharge of untreated sewage into a public drain. “We will continue to impose hefty fine against such blatant violation of waste management norms,” said Antony Asanparambil, chairman of the local body.

Eloor municipality, which has initiated steps to streamline waste collection, has also stepped up penal and legal action against those involved in illegal waste dumping. A.D. Sujil, chairman of the civic body, said the council had imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 on a Kasaragod native, who was found responsible for illegal storage of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste collected from hostels. The unsegregated waste was dumped in the open, and it had turned into a heap.

Unni Kakkanad, chairman of the health standing committee in Thrikkakara municipality, said a penalty of ₹50,000 was imposed on a multi-storey building recently. It was found that those operating the facility had entrusted someone with the task of removing waste. They in turn dumped waste in the open, he said. The municipality has plans to join hands with the police in stepping up the drive against illegal waste dumping. “We are also working on a plan to improve CCTV surveillance in various wards,” he said.

