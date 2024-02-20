GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Local bodies get nod to use own funds to address water shortage

February 20, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With some regions in the State beginning to experience acute drinking water shortage even before the onset of summer, the Local Self-Government department has accorded permission to local bodies to utilise their own funds or development funds for addressing water shortage.

The department has set a ceiling on the amount that can be utilised by the local bodies for specific periods.

As per the order issued by the department on Monday, the Corporations can spend ₹17 lakh till March 31, while they can spend ₹22 lakh from April 1 to May 31. Municipalities can spend ₹12 lakh and ₹17 lakh during the corresponding periods, while grama panchayats can spend ₹6 lakh and ₹12 lakh respectively.

The local bodies have been directed to carry out drinking water distribution in areas that are experiencing drought-like situations.

The panchayats and municipalities are expected to concentrate especially in areas which are not already covered by other agencies. The drinking water distribution has to be carried out in vehicles fitted with GPS tracking systems, for which the local body has to maintain a log file.

The secretary of the local body will have the responsibility of monitoring the GPS system and ensuring water supply to all the affected areas.

The water kiosks installed by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority can also be used for the purpose of drinking water distribution. At the district level, the district joint directors will monitor the drinking water distribution activities.

In recent days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings regarding above normal maximum temperature in various districts, with temperatures soaring to 37°C in some places.

With the summer set to intensify, drought-like situations are expected in more areas, prompting the Local Self-Government department to take steps to ensure drinking water supply earlier than usual.

