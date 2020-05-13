Local bodies facing a double whammy

A heavy influx of Non-Resident Indians and Keralites (NoRKs) residing in other States to their home towns on easing the lockdown curbs have dealt a double whammy to the local bodies.

Elected members and officials of local bodies who have been tasked to monitor and take care of those placed on institutional and home quarantine and also those placed on observation are finding the going tough, mainly for want of resources and also on the surge of complaints from those reaching the centres about the facilities arranged for accommodating them. The members and officials are striving hard to find accommodation, for sourcing funds and are also risking their own lives while closely interacting with those accommodated at the centres. But some of those in quarantine tend to gloss over such risks and cry hoax over minor issues, sources said.

Protocol

A spurt in complaints from those made to go on institutional quarantine and the demand for providing cosy accommodation and other facilities are perplexing the local body members and many fear that those not satisfied may go out in search of better facilities, violating the protocol.

Much more than in urban centres, members of rural local bodies are finding the going even more tough. On condition of anonymity some of them revealed that a change in the profile of visitors, especially NRIs, reaching the quarantine centres is vexing those who are putting in a selfless service to contain the virus spread. Some of them refused to reveal the nature of the complaints fearing their political foes may use it to their advantage.

The only option is to reiterate the need for keeping aloof, making minor sacrifices as part of the containment activities. A real picture about the gravity of the situation and the imperative for adjusting themselves with the facilities provided within the available time should be provided to those being quarantined by the respective district administration before being taken to such centres, sources said.

The only solace is the government announcement that Plan funds could be used for such efforts. Still, the local bodies would have to garner additional resources for managing the centres as well as community kitchens and other facilities, sources said.