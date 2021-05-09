Local bodies collaborates to build oxygen cylinder plant for Kasaragod

KASARAGOD:

Kasaragod is one of the two districts in Kerala which do not have an oxygen plant

To address the growing need of oxygen cylinders for the critically ill patients affected by COVID-19, the Kasaragod administration with the support of the local bodies are setting up Oxygen producing plant in the district.

District Collector D. Sajith Babu told The Hindu that the plant which would be set up at Chattanchal Industrial Estate would have the capacity of producing 200 cylinder per day.

He said the plant would be public undertaking and run with the support of gram, block and district panchayat. The plant would be administered by the District panchayat, he added.

He said the money would be pooled in from all the local bodies. The E Tender process has begin and tender would be opened on May 27. The civil works of the plant would be implemented by the Kerala State Nirmathi Kendra, while District Industries Centre manager will be the project manager.

Mr. Babu said that the project cost is expected to be about ₹1.5 to ₹2 crore. A built up area of 2500 sqft and approximately 1 acres of land is required for the plant. The plan is to complete the work within 45 days, he added.

The Collector said that they have decided to set up 1100 beds in the hospital in case of a surge in COVID-19 cases. There is a requirement of 300 cylinders per day in the district. About 100 they will be getting from Balco plants in Kannur.

Besides, the district will be receiving a dedicated pressure swing adsorption medical oxygen generation plant, alloted by the Central government to the government hospital. The plant is going to come up in Kasaragod Medical College, he said.

District panchayat President Baby Balakrishnan said each gram panchayat will raise ₹4lakh, Municipality and block panchayat will contribute ₹5lakh and District Panchayat will contribute ₹95 lakh for construction of the plant.

Ms. Balakrishnan said that once the disease subsides the plants can be put to use for the industrial purposes, he added