Local bodies can decide on higher user fee for doorstep waste collection as per geographical factors

Fee hike possible only for collection of biodegradable waste. There is no change in the existing minimum monthly rate of ₹50 (grama panchayats) and ₹70 (municipalities) for doorstep collection of non biodegradable waste

Published - November 15, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Local Self-Governments has permitted local bodies to fix a higher fee for collection of biodegradable waste by volunteers of the Haritha Karma Sena as per the geographical features of various regions.

The minimum fee for a kilogram of biodegradable waste for doorstep collection from households and commercial establishments has to be fixed at ₹7. However, the administrative committee of the local bodies can decide on a higher fee as per the characters of each region. The user fee has to be collected as per the quantity of waste from each unit, said an order issued by the department outlining the guidelines for collection of user fee for doorstep collection of biodegradable and non biodegradable waste on Wednesday.

There is no change in the existing minimum monthly rate of ₹50 (grama panchayats) and ₹70 (municipalities) for doorstep collection of non biodegradable waste from households. The rate for collection of non biodegradable waste from commercial units is ₹100. But the rates may vary as per the geographical characters of each region and the administrative committees can decide the revised rate as per these factors, it said.

The local bodies have to ensure that that the owners of households and commercial units remit the user fee without default, according to the order.

