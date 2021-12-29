Local bodies asked to check dog menace

KANNUR

29 December 2021 22:50 IST

K. Baijunath, judicial member of the State Human Rights Commission said here on Wednesday that local bodies should take immediate steps to control the street dogs menace in the wake of increasing cases of dog bites.

The Corporation Secretary should take steps to solve the street dog menace in Kannur city. The commission said that a complaint could be lodged with the Justice Sirijagan Committee seeking compensation for dog attacks.

He said violent dogs should be caught and relocated with the help of animal lovers. Adoption of stray dogs should be encouraged. The availability of food items on the roadside should be eliminated.

The order was issued on a complaint filed by a 10th Class student, who was bitten by a street dog while on his way to tuition in the morning on his bicycle.

In the sitting held at Kannur guest house, 50 cases were considered.