Kerala

Local bodies asked to become GST complaint

Government issues guidelines for public works

The State government has asked all local bodies to become GST compliant, besides issuing guidelines on the incidence of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on various public works undertaken by them.

Each local body will be required to take separate GST registration in the name of the respective secretaries. Each local body has been asked to depute an officer or a financial expert to attend to the GST filings.

The local bodies have been directed to make the relevant entries on the specified forms related to all sale, purchase, and net payments and file these on the GST portal promptly. The respective local body secretary will deposit the GST amount within five working days. Erring officials will be penalised for failure in filing returns on time or lapses in calculating tax.

Since GST has already come into being, bills related to works completed after July 1, 2017 will attract GST-TDS @ 2%, but collection of the levy will be deferred till March 31, 2018 as per the decision of the GST council.

According to the guidelines, all sales made by local bodies will attract GST as per the notified rates. The State government has also notified the GST rates for some of the construction materials such as cement, tiles, solid blocks, paint, and glass in the 28% slab, bitumen, steel, timber, and PVC pipes in the 18% slab, and broken stone (aggregate) and soil in the 5% slab.

Exemptions

The fee paid for building permits or regularisation of construction under the Kerala Building Rules is exempted from GST. All services provided by the local bodies are also exempted from GST. However, GST will be levied on the rent component of shopping complexes and auditoriums.

The government has also notified the works that would qualify for GST compensation and the extra tax burden on works awarded at pre-GST rates.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 12:58:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/local-bodies-asked-to-become-gst-complaint/article20534848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY