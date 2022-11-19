Local bodies are set to undergo performance ranking, says M.B. Rajesh

November 19, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - IDUKKI

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said local bodies in Kerala are set to undergo performance ranking based on a set of criteria that will include the performance of Jagratha Samithis at different levels.

He was inaugurating a two-day workshop on Friday jointly organised by the Inter-University Centre for Social Science Research and Extension (IUCSSRE), Mahatma Gandhi University, and the Kerala Institute for Local Administration (KILA) at Kumily YMCA Hall . Mr Rajesh said that women’s security was at the core of deepening democracy in our society. “It is high time Jagratha Samithis played a pro-active role at the micro-social level in accelerating women’s empowerment.”

The Minister said Jagratha Samithis should not function as a mere negotiating agency to settle all cases.

Delivering the keynote speech, Joy Elamon, director general, KILA, said that women’s collectives such as Kudumbashree played a major role in the empowerment task and Jagratha Samithis could not shy away from exercising their responsibility in ensuring women’s security.

MG University Pro Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar chaired the session. Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, MP, presidents of district block and grama panchayats also attended the function.