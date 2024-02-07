Local area plans focal point of Kochi Corporation Budget

February 07, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - KOCHI

Drawing up local area plans (LAPs) for transit-oriented development (TOD) by leveraging public transport remained one of the thrust areas of the Corporation Budget.

The proposal has been assigned an allocation of ₹2 crore. LAPs to be prepared based on the Kochi master plan proposes a push to population density along places with formidable public transport network. TOD aims at reducing private vehicles as much as possible thus making available more land for public projects.

The Budget targets TOD along the major transit hubs of Vyttila, Elamkulam, Edappally, M.G. Road and South metro stations and related transportation facilities. The Corporation aims at drawing on the expertise of the Ahmedabad-based CEPT University, a premier institution involved in research in the field of urban development, similar other national and international agencies, and Malayalis working in such institutions across the globe.