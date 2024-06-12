Lobbies from other States manipulating poultry market triggering price rise, allege Kerala traders

The Kerala State Chicken Traders’ Samithi has protested against what it calls lobbies from other States trying to manipulate the poultry meat market resulting in a price spiral.

Samithi secretary P.S. Usman said the price had risen steadily recently, making it extremely difficult for traders to engage in business, which had already gone down considerably. The crisis-like situation would force traders to retaliate and shut down shops as a symbolic gesture of protest.

However, a spokesman of the Kerala Poultry Federation, which represents chicken farmers, said the current bout of price rise was due to shortage of supplies. Chicken farmers had partially withdrawn from keeping chicks during the summer months before the monsoon set in, in the last week of May.

Severe shortage of water had prevented farmers from rearing new batches of birds as the summer season peaked. Heavy mortality and poor quality of water had exacerbated the problem. However, farmers had begun to rear birds once again in full earnest, and the present supply situation would improve, the spokesman added.

Chicken traders have blamed lobbies from other States for manipulating the market in view of the current ban on trawling that results in shortage of fish in the market and an expected rise in demand during Bakrid. But, the Poultry Federation spokesman claimed that most of the chicken sold in Kerala were reared in the State and that other State lobbies did not have a big say in the market situation.