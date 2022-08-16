Loans to women for employment ventures touch a high: Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Loans to women for starting employment ventures have touched a record high, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a mega entrepreneur meet organised by the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) and distributing loans to them here on Tuesday.

The Minister said the KSWDC had made huge progress in recent times. In the first year after the current Left Democratic Front government came to power, the KSWDC had given away the maximum amount of annual loan in its history— ₹165.05 crore to 11,866 people.

Record repayment

A record had been achieved in repayment of loan too, Ms. George said. The government had decided that as part of the first 100-day programme, loans would be distributed to nearly 2,600 women through the KSWDC to start self-employment ventures.

However, employment opportunities, both direct and indirect, were generated for nearly 7,000 women through these loans. Nearly 30,000 women were benefiting in this manner every year, she said. The KSWDC was trying to provide financial assistance to maximum number of women at lowest interest rates. Its district offices had been opened in 12 districts and sub-district offices in the remaining two. For non-resident women returnees, the KSWDC, in association with NoRKA, had started a loan scheme with 3% interest subsidy and capital subsidy of up to 20%.

The KSWDC was also setting up hostels and one-day homes for safe accommodation of women reaching cities. Taxis run by women would be ensured for these women o ensure hassle-free travel. A Vanitha Mithra Kendra, model women’s hostel with latest facilities, had started functioning at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram. The KSWDC had also started its headquarters on a building taken on lease for 30 years.

Reskilling

The corporation was conducting a reskilling programme for women who had taken a career break. It was also conducting skill courses so that nurses could get good job opportunities abroad. The women’s helpline ‘181’ was functioning effectively. Women could get police and legal aid through this helpline without going to the police station.

A self-employment loan scheme had also been started by the KSWDC for families that had lost a man or woman who was the head of the family. NoRKA-ROOTS vice chairperson P. Sreeramakrishnan inaugurated the NoRKA Vanitha Mithra loan scheme and distribution of loans. KSWDC chairperson K.C. Rosakutty inaugurated the first screening of an ad film on the corporation’s menstrual hygiene management programme. NoRKA Chief Executive Officer Harikrishnan Namboothiri K. inaugurated a training programme for women entrepreneurs.

Women and Child Development Director Priyanka G. and KSWDC managing director V.C. Bindu spoke. Loans were given away to 60 women as part of the event. Kudumbashree microenterprise units that had performed well were given gifts. Classes on various topics were also held on the occasion.