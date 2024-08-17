Loans to the tune of ₹1 crore disbursed to expatriate entrepreneurs

As many as 11 expatriate (Pravasi) entrepreneurs were given loans worth ₹1 crore in a loan transfer programme jointly organised by the Travancore Pravasi Development Cooperative Society (TPDCS), and NoRKA Roots, the field agency of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) department of the State government here on Saturday.

Loans were made available for projects in the fields of trading/distribution, catering, agriculture, furniture shop, medical shop, stationery shop, textile shop, fish marketing, and dairy farm. Pravasi Welfare Board chairperson K.V. Abdul Khader inaugurated the loan distribution event.