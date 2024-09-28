GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Loan scheme, Wayanad loan waiver not cleared after protest mars meeting of Kerala State Co-operative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank

Published - September 28, 2024 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Co-operative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank (KSCARD) was unable to pass a ₹3,500 crore farm loan scheme for the 2025-26 fiscal and a loan waiver for the Wayanad landslides victims on Saturday after a section of the bank representatives raised objections.

KSCARD Bank president C.K. Shajimohan told a press conference that the none of the subjects in the agenda could be passed due to the protest. The bank had plans to write off loans totalling a little over ₹1.05 crore of 52 landslide affected persons in Wayanad. This proposal also could not be cleared, said Mr. Shajimohan.

KSCARD Bank had contributed ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for helping the landslide affected in Wayanad. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) had sanctioned ₹100 crore to KSCARD Bank under long-term refinance, as per a decision taken at a meeting with NABARD chairperson K.V. Shaji on September 20 in Mumbai, said Mr. Shajimohan. This money will be used to provide loans to farmers at 8.5% interest.

Published - September 28, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.