Loan scam: BJP plans agitation

Surendran to stage protest in Thrissur today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to start an agitation seeking an investigation into the role of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam.

BJP State chief K. Surendran will lead a protest here raising the demand on Sunday.

BJP district president K.K. Aneesh Kumar alleged the CPI(M) used the scam money for its election campaign. “The party will move the High Court seeking a CBI investigation. The investigation by the Crime Branch or Vigilance will not bring out the truth. We will send a complaint to Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

The BJP alleged that a major share of the money siphoned off from the Karuvannur bank was invested in a resort at Thekkady through former bank manager Biju Karim. The party released a brochure of the resort as evidence to its allegation. The BJP alleged that those involved in the scam had share in the Thekkady resort. Biju Karim and commission agent Bijoy had been mentioned as promoters of the resort.

The Crime Branch and the Enforcement Directorate have already started investigation into the allegation.

The BJP alleged that Biju Karim had sanctioned loans against forged documents through Bijoy on commission basis.