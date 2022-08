Loan mela held

ADVERTISEMENT Industries department organised a loan/license/subsidy fair at Poothakulam grama panchayat as part of ‘One Year One Lakh Enterprises’ project. Grama panchayat president Amminiamma inaugurated the programme and loans were distributed to 10 entrepreneurs on the occasion. Licenses for various enterprises were also handed over at the event held at grama panchayat committee hall.

