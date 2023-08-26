LNCPE honours family members of martyrs

August 26, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) under the Sports Authority of India organised ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence on Saturday.

The family members of those who sacrificed their lives for the country were honoured at the function. These included Subedar Sreekanthan’s wife C. Nalini, Subedar K. Moni’s wife Geeta Kumar, Captain Hari Rajkumar’s mother Syamala Hari and Major K. Manoj Kumar’s father Krishnan Nair.

Air Marshal (retd.) Biju Paul was the chief guest at the ceremony. LNCPE Principal and SAI Kerala region director G. Kishore presided over the event.