LMVs to be allowed on Gap Road during day

Light motor vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway during daytime till January 26.
The decision was taken following a discussion held by District Collector H. Dinesan with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials.
The NHAI had earlier decided to close the road for traffic from Tuesday.
Mr. Dinesan said the decision was taken in view of the winter festival at Munnar and the increased flow of tourists from outside the State to the destination.
He, however, said vehicles of all kinds would remain banned on the stretch in the night.
Mr. Dinesan said traffic would be completely banned on the stretch from January 26 to take up road works.
