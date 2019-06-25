LLB exams: Students put in a spot

Despite making rampant strides in the conduct of examinations in recent years, the University of Kerala has drawn brickbats for its scheduling of examinations of the three-year unitary LLB degree course.

Not having held any examination for the 2017-20 batch for around one-and-a-half years, the varsity appears to have woken from a deep slumber to schedule the examinations of three semesters within four months. The crammed timetable has pushed to dire straits many government employees, including Grade IV workers, and professionals who pursue the evening course.

While the varsity conducted the first-semester examinations a month ago, it has gone on to notify the schedules for the second and third semester examinations in quick succession last week. As per the current schedule, the examinations for the second semester (mercy chance) commenced on Monday and that of the third semester will start on August 5.

Fines

The hurried scheduling is evident from the unexpected declaration of second-semester examinations on Friday evening.

Strangely, the notification sets the same day as the deadline for applying for the examinations without paying fine.

The candidates were provided an opportunity to apply on Saturday by paying a fine of ₹50. Adding to the absurdity, the university also provided another opportunity to apply with a superfine of ₹125 on Sunday, a holiday for the institution. The examination fee could not be paid online.

Besides, candidates appearing for the mercy chance examination would be required to cough up ₹9,000 to appear for the five subjects in a semester. Many students claimed inability to arrange the large sum within a short while, leaving them with no option but to wait for the next opportunity a year later.

A section of the candidates also alleged that the scheduling was in contravention to the directions of the Kerala High Court, which has stipulated a gap of 90 days after the declaration of the results of revaluation. In this case, the results of the revaluation of the first-semester examinations were yet to be declared.

University authorities attributed the crammed timetable on the unscientific scheduling of the examinations of the previous batches. “The postponement of examinations after being pressurised by various groups in the past has taken a toll on the examination calendar. We were left with little option but to rush the schedule with the government insisting on adhering to a uniform academic calendar from next year,” an official said.