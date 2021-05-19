LJD unhappy with exclusion from Cabinet

Leaders say party occupies fourth place within the LDF

The Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) which was hoping for a ministerial berth in the second Left Democratic Front government has expressed its bitter disappointment over its exclusion from the Cabinet.

A meeting of the party’s State secretariat and the State committee said the LJD had wholeheartedly worked for the success of LDF candidates across the State.

They said LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan, also the acting State secretary of the CPI(M), had repeatedly attributed the massive mandate to the induction of new political parties into the LDF fold.

Based on the results of the three-tier local body election, the LJD occupied the fourth position within the Left front. But the LDF leadership failed to consider its electoral contributions, the leaders said.

Even if the LJD remained unrepresented in the Ministry, the leaders said the party would positively intervene in the issues of the people in Parliament, Assembly, and civic and three-tier local bodies.

The LJD had contested in three sitting seats of the LDF but managed to win only the Koothuparamba segment through K.P. Mohanan. The party’s State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar and Kozhikode district president Manayath Chandran were defeated in Kalpetta and Vadakara respectively.