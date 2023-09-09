ADVERTISEMENT

LJD to seek Cabinet berth in govt., to merge with RJD in Oct.

September 09, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala unit of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) will seek a Cabinet berth in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the State. This was decided at a State council meeting of the party here on Saturday.

The meeting also decided to hold the party’s proposed merger with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at an event to be held in Kozhikode in October.

Party sources said the anti-democratic and anti-secular policies being pursued by the Narendra Modi government had damaged the country’s unity and constitutional values. The RJD had been resisting the government’s attempts to divide the people by invoking communal sentiments. The decision to merge the LJD with the RJD was taken in view of that party’s important role in taking forward the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) that has come up against the majoritarian politics of the Modi government.

LJD leaders said it acknowledged the people’s verdict in favour of the United Democratic Front in the Puthuppally byelection. The LDF should evaluate its failure and take up corrective steps, they added. The meeting was presided over by M.V. Shreyams Kumar, LJD State president.   

