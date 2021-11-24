LJD suspends Surendran Pillai from party

Kozhikode

24 November 2021 21:26 IST

It removes 3 other office-bearers from party posts for ‘serious violation’ of party discipline

The Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) has suspended V. Surendran Pillai, one of its State general secretaries, from the party and removed three other leaders including Sheikh P. Haris from their positions as State office-bearers of the party for their alleged violation of party discipline.

A press release issued by party State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar on Wednesday said Mr. Pillai was suspended from the party for defying the party in public. Mr. Haris, another State general secretary, and Ankathil Jayakumar and Rajesh Prem were removed as party's State office-bearers for their ‘serious violation’ of party discipline. The disciplinary action was taken at a meeting of State party office-bearers and district presidents held online.

The party had served a show-cause notices on nine dissidents including Mr. Pillai and Mr. Haris on November 20 for anti-party activities by holding a rebel meeting to seek ouster of Mr. Shreyams Kumar as party State president.

The release said Thiruvananthapuram district president N.M. Nair and State committee member G. Satheesh Kumar were exempted from the disciplinary action as their response to the show-cause notice was satisfactory. The party's State committee meeting scheduled to be held in December first week would decide the disciplinary action to be taken against Subah Pulpatta and Nazeer Punnakkal, Malappuram and Alappuzha district presidents respectively, who had not responded to the notice.

The meeting authorised Mr. Shreyams Kumar to take appropriate disciplinary action against party workers who violate party discipline.

MLA K.P. Mohanan and general secretary Varghese George were among those who participated in the meeting.