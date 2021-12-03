LJD State panel to meet in Thrissur today

Kozhikode

03 December 2021 19:04 IST

Meeting to endorse disciplinary action against rebel leaders

The State committee of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) will meet in Thrissur on Saturday to endorse the disciplinary action taken against rebel faction leaders last week.

An online meeting of the State office-bearers and district presidents had placed party State general secretary V. Surendran Pillai under suspension and removed another general secretary Sheikh P. Harris from the post. Party State secretaries Angathil Ajaykumar and Rajesh Prem were also removed from their posts for serious violation of party discipline.

Rebel meeting

The party had served show cause notices on nine dissidents for holding a rebel meeting to seek the ouster of party State president M.V. Shreyamskumar from the post.

However, the party had spared Thiruvananthapuram district president N.M. Nair and State committee member G. Satheesh Kumar from disciplinary action as their response to the show cause notice was found satisfactory.

Further action

Sources said that the meeting on Saturday would deliberate organisational matters and the emerging political situation in the State. The physical meeting being held post-COVID would also contemplate disciplinary action against Alappuzha district president Nazeer Punnakkal and Malappuram district president Sabah Pulpetta.

Thrissur was chosen as the venue for the convenience of State leaders to attend the one-day meeting. The meeting of the State office-bearers will be held at 11 a.m. and the State committee meeting at 3 p.m.