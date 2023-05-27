LJD rally in Kozhikode to be pointer for merger with RJD

May 27, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), a constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, is moving ahead with the plan to merge itself with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after suspending the ongoing talks with the State unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) [JD-S].

A public meeting here on Sunday in memory of M.P. Veerendra Kumar, the late LJD State president, is expected to provide indications for its future course of action. Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader, is scheduled to address the memorial event to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The State LJD leaders believe that being part of a political party in power in the Hindi heartland will help it gain a national presence.

The national unit of the party led by the late Sharad Yadav had merged with the RJD last year. In Kerala, there were reports that LJD and the JD(S) had almost reached an agreement over the modalities of their merger. However, the recent Karnataka Assembly elections put a spanner in the works with a section of LJD leaders opposing the statement of JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy that his party would have no qualms in joining hands with the BJP in the event of a hung verdict. Thus, the merger talks were put on hold. Another section in the party that was in favour of the merger with the RJD, proposed to take forward its plans.

No other political party in the State may have undergone so many changes such as this offshoot of the erstwhile Janata Dal led by Veerendra Kumar, in the past one-and-a-half-decades. Veerendra Kumar parted ways with the JD(S) to form the Socialist Janata (Democratic) in 2010, which he merged with the Janata Dal (United) led by Nitish Kumar in 2014. After Mr. Kumar went back to the National Democratic Alliance, Veerendra Kumar merged his faction with the Sharad Yadav’s LJD in 2018. The party was also pondering over a possible merger with the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the State unit of the RJD has denied reports about the merger with LJD. John John, State president of the party, told the media on Saturday that there had been no talks between LJD leaders and Mr. Yadav. He claimed, however, that a large number of workers of that party might join the RJD and the leaders would join the JD(S).