ADVERTISEMENT

LJD planning merger with RJD, talks with JD(S) put on hold

May 15, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The State unit of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) is learnt to have put on hold the merger talks with the Janata Dal (Secular) till May 28.

According to sources in the party, a section of leaders are in favour of a merger with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), one of the major parties in the ruling alliance in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD founder Lalu Prasad’s son, is expected to address a rally here to mark the death anniversary of M.P. Veerendra Kumar, the late State president of the LJD, on May 28. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the event.

The sources said that the decision to put on hold the merger talks with the JD(S) followed the former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s earlier statement that his party would form a government in alliance with even the BJP if there was a hung verdict in the Assembly polls in that State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US