LJD planning merger with RJD, talks with JD(S) put on hold

May 15, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The State unit of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) is learnt to have put on hold the merger talks with the Janata Dal (Secular) till May 28.

According to sources in the party, a section of leaders are in favour of a merger with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), one of the major parties in the ruling alliance in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD founder Lalu Prasad’s son, is expected to address a rally here to mark the death anniversary of M.P. Veerendra Kumar, the late State president of the LJD, on May 28. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the event.

The sources said that the decision to put on hold the merger talks with the JD(S) followed the former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s earlier statement that his party would form a government in alliance with even the BJP if there was a hung verdict in the Assembly polls in that State.