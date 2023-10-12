LJD merges with RJD in Kerala, to continue in LDF

October 12, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State unit of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) merged with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) here on Thursday with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claiming that the BJP is worried after his government recently released a caste survey.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at the merger event, Mr. Yadav said that the survey had been one of the long-pending demands of people who believe in the principles of social justice. However, the BJP is worried about how to address it. He said that the data from the survey would be used for inclusive development of the people in proportion with their representation.

Women’s reservation

Mr. Yadav also criticised the way the Union government intended to implement women’s reservation, alleging that the BJP’s dishonesty was there for everyone to see. “We don’t know when will it see the light of day. But, we, the partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance promise you that as soon as we come to power at the Centre, we shall address all the shortcomings in the Bill,” he said. Both Mr. Yadav and M.V. Shreyams Kumar, LJD State president, said that the newly merged entity would be part of the Left Democratic Front in the State. The existing State committee of the RJD was dissolved ahead of the merger.

Earlier, addressing the media, Mr. Yadav said that it was compulsory in a modern society to have scientific data on various communities and castes to devise social welfare schemes for the poor. “Through the census, we will get to know what the actual situation is. Who are the poor, which caste is poor,” he said. The RJD leader said that the intention was not to harm anyone but to bring those in the backbench in the country to the mainstream.

Mr. Yadav also came down on the Centre, alleging that an unannounced Emergency was in force in the country with the agencies targeting all those who spoke the truth and sought answers from the government. “Whether you are a politician, a social activist, whether you are from the media, an artist or sportsperson, everyone is getting raided by the agencies,” he said. Mr. Yadav pointed out that during an election campaign meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he would not side with corrupt people. “But, then what about Ajit Pawar, Mukul Roy, and who is the CM of Assam? They were tainted before. Now they are like Raja Harischandra,” he wondered.