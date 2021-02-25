LJD-JD(S) merger plan fizzles out

Lack of clarity on Deve Gowda’s political position with BJP

The Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) has backed out from a proposed merger with Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] in the State, citing the latter’s “wavering political stance.”

LJD State general secretary Shaik P. Harriz spelt out the party’s position here on Thursday, shortly after JD(S) MLA and Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty claimed in Palakkad that the decks for the merger were cleared after JD(S) president H.D. Deve Gowda approved the alliance.

The LJD’s withdrawal from the merger talks has come against the backdrop of reports of Mr. Gowda warming up to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“There existed a lack of clarity regarding their political position. He (Mr. Gowda) says one thing and does its opposite. The onus is on the JD(S) is clarify its stance regarding the possibility of an alliance with the BJP. They cannot toe contrasting political lines. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has always battled political fascism and has been fighting the BJP tooth-and-nail,” Mr. Harriz said, while adding that the decision to suspend merger talks was taken at the LJD’s State committee meeting that was held in Thrissur a month ago.

Pointing out that LJD has not entirely closed the door on an alliance with JD(S), he ruled out the possibility of a merger before the upcoming Assembly polls.

He said that many workers of the JD(S) in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki had already joined the LJD with many more in Kozhikode and Wayanad set to follow suit in the coming days. Incidentally, Mr. Harriz’s press conference was held at the JD(S) district committee office that, he claimed, was possessed by the party faction that merged with the LJD few days ago.