LJD-JD(S) merger may not happen

Kozhikode

07 August 2020 19:33 IST

JD(S) wants major share of office-bearers, including State chief’s post

With the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) getting a favourable response from the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the upcoming Rajya Sabha seat, the party leadership appears to be not keen on the proposed merger with Janata Dal (Secular) in the State.

The proposed merger of the LJD and the JD(S) has been gaining traction after the entry of the former into the ruling LDF before the Lok Sabha polls. Thus the two parties formed a committee to chalk out steps for the process of unification after C.K. Nanu, MLA , was elected State JD S) president last year. Now several rounds of talks held failed to break the deadlock between the parties over various issues, including the new State president.

The JD(S) wants its nominee to be State president if both parties merge and also a major share of the office-bearers. “Another demand is that its faction will contest five Assembly seats next year as the party had done in the previous polls. The LJD would have to get additional seats from the LDF if it wants to contest the Assembly polls. These are unacceptable to us,” State secretary general Sheikh P. Haris told The Hindu.

A section of leadership in both the LJD and JD(S) believe that the unification will mutually benefit the parties so as to get more bargaining power in coalition politics. As of now, the JD (S) has three legislators and occupies a Cabinet berth. Incidentally, both the parties have internal bickerings as was evident with the replacement of State president and the Minister of the JD (S) and re-installation of the State president of the LJD last month.

The LJD had failed to make an impact either in the previous Assembly polls. It was also declined the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat last year. Now it is hopeful of contesting and winning the Rajya Sabha seat which fell vacant following the death of M.P. Veerendrakumar in May. The party has nominated his son M.V. Shreyams Kumar, who is the State president of the LJD. However, if elected to the post, he would be a member of the Upper House for the remaining term of two years.

Mr. Veerendrakumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha seat in 2016 when his party was in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Later, he resigned and joined the LDF. Then again, he was elected as the LDF-backed Independent candidate in 2018.