LJD-JD (S) merger not a closed chapter: Shreyams

Kozhikode

28 August 2020 19:52 IST

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar has said that the proposed merger of his party with the Janata Dal(Secular) [JD(S)] in Kerala was not a closed chapter.

The newly elected Rajya Sabha member was participating in a Meet-the-Press programme organised by the Calicut Press Club here on Friday.

His statement comes at the time the LJD leadership was not keen on the merger. Several rounds of talks held between the representatives of the two parties had failed to break the deadlock over various issues, including the new State president.

Mr. Shreyams Kumar was on Monday elected to the Rajya Sabha to fill the vacancy caused by the death of his father and media baron M.P. Veerendrakumar in May.

He also termed the heightened protests by the Congress-led Opposition parties and the BJP against the Left Democratic Front government because of fear that the ruling coalition would retain power in the State.