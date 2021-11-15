LJD factions reach temporary truce

PATHANAMTHITTA

15 November 2021 17:30 IST

Reconciliation attempt was spurred on by the CPI(M)

Just as the rumblings within its rank and file placed the party on the verge of a vertical split, the warring factions of the Loktantrik Janata Dal appears to have finally negotiated their way towards a settlement to avoid causing further embarrassment to the LDF.

The understanding to end all ‘political as well as organisational differences within the party’ was arrived at an informal meeting in Kozhikode on Sunday. The reconciliation attempt, spurred on by the CPI(M), was attended by the LJD state president M.V. Shreyams Kumar, national general secretary Varughese George, senior leaders Sankaran Master, E.P. Damodaran Master, V.K. Kunjali and A.K. Premnath.

Confirming the development, Mr. George said the meeting vowed to uphold the internal democracy in decision making while pushing for the unification of various socialist movements. “The meeting has decided to send a message to the rank and file, emphasising the need for the party to stay united at this crucial juncture,” he said.

The infighting within the party, which stood divided between the factions supporting Mr. Kumar and Mr. George, , reached a tipping point in July this year with both sides launching parallel moves to secure major support within the party. As attempts by the LJD national Chief Sharad Yadav to mediate a settlement too had drawn a blank , the George faction was also counting on a possible merger with the Janata Dal (S).

Party sources said the talks between the JD(S) and the rebel faction had reached ‘a very advanced stage’ that the LJD would have fallen apart this year itself. “The latest understanding at the top notwithstanding, how far it will go in addressing the outstanding issues remains to be seen,” pointed out a party leader.

The rebel faction supporting Mr. George seeks a reorganisation of the party State unit including the removal of Mr. Kumar as the State president by citing its lacklustre performance in the last Assembly elections and failure to obtain a cabinet berth in the LDF government.