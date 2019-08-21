Kerala

Livestock inspectors seek more funds

The district conference of the Kerala Livestock Inspectors Union has demanded that more funds be allotted for the activities of the Animal Husbandry Department in the flood-affected Malappuram district.

CPI district secretary P.K. Krishnadas inaugurated the meet.

Union district president O. Madhusoodhanan presided over the function.

