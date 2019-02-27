Livestock Census launched in State

The 20th Livestock Census got off to a start in the State on Wednesday with Animal Husbandry Minister K. Raju performing the headcount at Cliff House.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan supplied details of the animals and birds bred on the Cliff House campus, which included a Jersey cow, a Vechur calf and poultry.

The State is expected to complete the exercise in three months, Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry Devendra Kumar Singh said. ‘‘Though the 20th headcount was launched across the country in October 2018, it was delayed in Kerala due to the floods,’’ he said.

The Livestock Census is a five-yearly exercise for generating data on livestock along with their sex composition, age distribution and utility-wise distribution. It also covers details of implements and machinery used for rearing livestock.

This time, the census is covering 15 types of animals and eight types of poultry birds including fowl, duck and quail. Data on fishery, pet dogs, captive elephants, stray cattle and dogs and slaughterhouses are also being captured as part of the exercise.