Livestock census begins in Kollam

The 21st Livestock Census, a comprehensive door-to-door survey carried out once in five years to gather information about the livestock, began in Kollam on Saturday.

The survey started with officials arriving at Kollam Bishop House to take the count, and in the coming days, community resource persons in the livestock sector (Pashu Sakhis) under the Kudumbashree will visit households for the purpose. Data will be collected through mobile application for the census that will continue for four months. Around 299 Pashu Sakhis, Kudumbashree members who have been working for the schemes of Animal Husbandry department, are the enumerators.

The census collects information on the number, breed, age and sex of livestock, pets and other domestic animals and birds. Data on the number of farmers, women entrepreneurs, enterprises, and institutions in the livestock sector will also be collected. This also includes slaughter houses and meat processing plants. The highlight of the 21st Livestock Census is that the information will be collected through Google Maps this time. In the inauguration of census held at Bishop House, Kollam Bishop Paul Anthony Mullassery, Fr. Jolly, District Animal Husbandry Officer D. Shine Kumar, and other officials were present.

