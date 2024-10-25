GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Livestock census begins in Kerala

Exercise begins with a headcount of the domestic animals and birds at the official residence of the Chief Minister

Published - October 25, 2024 09:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 21st Livestock Census kicked off in Kerala on Friday, with a headcount of the domestic animals and birds at the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here.

In the absence of Mr. Vijayan, his wife Kamala Vijayan provided the information regarding the animals and birds to the enumerators. The census is being conducted in Kerala as part of a nationwide exercise which began on Friday.

It will last four months during which over 3,000 trained enumerators, majority of them ‘Pashu Sakhis’/A-HELP volunteers of the Kudumbashree, will visit 1.6 crore households and establishments across Kerala for data collection, the Animal Husbandry department said.

Held once in five years, the livestock census is designed to provide comprehensive information on domestic animal and poultry bird populations in rural and urban areas.

Published - October 25, 2024 09:33 pm IST

