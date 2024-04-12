Livestock being vaccinated for deadly viral disease

April 12, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Animal Husbandry department has started vaccinating goats in a 5-km radius area at Meenambalam in Kollam after confirming the spread of peste des petits ruminants (PPR), a highly contagious viral disease also known as sheep and goat plague.

The first four deaths were reported from a farm in Meenambalam recently and after confirming the disease spread a total of 24 goats out of the flock have died. Affected animals develop mouth ulcers, nasal discharge, cough, diarrhoea and usually die within a week from pneumonia. PPR is spread through close contact between infected animals and through virus particles on objects like footwear and clothing. Doctors from the department collected samples and after the confirmation of the disease and further steps were taken by disease investigation officers Rajesh and Ajith Kumar.

“It’s a disease with very high mortality rate and samples were sent to the Chief Disease Investigation Office, Palode. We are following their guidelines and all precatins have been take to stop further transmission. No death was reported in the last couple of days,” said District Veterinary Centre chief D. Shinekumar.

The department has banned bringing new goats to the farm while antibiotics and fluids were administered to the affected animals. Around 1,000 goats will be vaccinated at Meenambalam, Karumbalur, Kulathur, Pampuram, Ezhippuram, Paripally, Chavarkodu, Puthiyapalam and Chirakara. The District Veterinary Centre has instructed all farmers who have more than ten goats to get in touch with Government Veterinary Hospital, Kalluvathukkal.