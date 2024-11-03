Rise in liver transplants in Kerala MCHs due to lower cost, better access

Liver transplant surgeries have indeed become a reality in government medical colleges in the State, with Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospitals (MCHs) conducting a total of 11 liver transplant surgeries.

Kottayam MCH completed its seventh liver transplantation on Friday (November 1). A 57-year-old with end-stage hepatic failure received a new liver from his 20-year-old son, who became the youngest living donor in liver transplants performed by medical colleges in the State. Both donor and the recipient are recovering well in the intensive care unit.

With the rising burden of lifestyle diseases, the demand for organ transplant surgeries has also been going up in the State, with hundreds on the waiting list for organs. Liver transplants were never in the repertoire of procedures in public sector hospitals because it is resource-intensive. But in the past one decade, the government had been trying to make this happen in MCHs so that the poor can be offered the option at a lower cost.

Though the first liver transplant was done in 2016 at Thiruvananthapuram MCH, the outcome was not successful and the recipient expired due to post-operative complications during the recovery period.

Commendable results

The second attempt at a liver transplant was made six years later at Kottayam Govt MCH in 2022, with a successful outcome . A total of 11 transplant surgeries have been performed in the government sector so far, with just two mortalities, one each in Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram, which is said to be a commendable outcome.

According to officials, procedure-related mortality is part and parcel of complex surgeries, such as liver transplants, even in the best transplant centres in the world and is linked to the underlying morbidities of the patient.

The government had sought some hand-holding from the private sector too in order to ensure a smooth take-off for government hospitals and thus, while Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences has been helping the liver transplants happen at Kottayam MCH, a team from KIMSHEALTH has been lending a hand to Thiruvananthapuram MCH.

While liver transplants can cost anywhere from ₹25 to ₹40 lakhs in the private sector, the procedure is being done at around ₹12 lakhs in medical colleges.

The material cost comes to about ₹10-12 lakhs and it can go up depending on the patient’s condition. The cost can also rise due to complications that may develop in the immediate post-transplant period, which is not entirely predictable.

Organ transplants under one roof

The fact that it is now possible to do liver transplants in the public sector is seen by the government as a measure of its commitment to ensure that high-end medical procedures are affordable and accessible to people.

The government is now attempting to make all organ transplants and related activities, including rehabilitation, available in the public sector under a single roof by setting up an organ transplant institute at Kozhikode.

