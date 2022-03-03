Liver transplant surgery at Kottayam MCH is a success

40-year-old’s organ donated by his wife

Scripting the first success story of liver transplantation in Kerala's public heath sector, the person whose liver had been transplanted at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kottayam was discharged from the hospital here on Thursday.

Subeesh (40), a native of Velur in Thrissur, underwent the surgery at the hospital here on February 14. The organ was donated by his wife, Pravija.

Hospital authorities said Subeesh had made an early recovery than expected. He, however, has been directed to stay close to the hospital for another month for blood tests every three days.

Prior to the discharge, Health Minister Veena George visited the MCH and met Subeesh and his wife. The Minister congratulated the medical team, including Dr. R. S. Sindhu, the gastroenterology surgeon who led the team.

Holding that several people were waiting for an organ transplant but could not afford the treatment in the private sector, Ms. George said plans were afoot to commence liver transplant surgeries at the government medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode as well.

“The next goal is to make liver transplant surgery possible at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. An action plan is being prepared and training for the staff has begun. The ultimate objective is to set up a dedicated unit exclusively for organ transplantation at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH,” said the Minister.

The Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at the Kottayam MCH was licensed in August 2021 and following this, registration of patients began.

While a liver transplant surgery costs about ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh in the private sector, Subeesh’s transplant was done almost free of cost with the Hospital Development Committee (HDC) bearing the entire expenses incurred. Patients, however, will have to bear some expenses from next time onwards.